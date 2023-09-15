Searching for how to stream high school football games in Carroll County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Crockett County High School at Huntingdon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Huntingdon, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Collinwood High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bruceton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Carroll High School at Houston County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Erin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

