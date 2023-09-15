Atlanta Braves (96-50) will go head to head against the Miami Marlins (75-72) at LoanDepot park on Friday, September 15 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 199 hits, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to record his 200th hit of the year.

The Braves have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+150). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.38 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to put money on the Braves and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-185), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 132 times this season and won 88, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 47-17 (winning 73.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Braves have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 34, or 44.2%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won four of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

