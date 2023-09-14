If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Washington County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered below.

Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Daniel Boone High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Morristown, TN

Morristown, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Science Hill High School at Maryville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 15

5:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel Boone High School at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cocke County High School at David Crockett High School