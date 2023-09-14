The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

Memphis has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Navy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +700 Bet $100 to win $700

