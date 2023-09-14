The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-15.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-16) 46.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Memphis (-16.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Memphis has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Navy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +700 Bet $100 to win $700

