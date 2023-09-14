The Memphis Tigers (2-0) host an AAC battle against the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Navy's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 13.5 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 61st with 21 points allowed per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Key Statistics

Memphis Navy 470 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (121st) 160.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (61st) 179 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (45th) 291 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (129th) 3 (72nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (71st)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 573 yards passing for Memphis, completing 73.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 30 times for 126 yards (63 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 62 yards.

Sutton Smith has piled up 120 yards on 23 attempts, scoring two times.

Tauskie Dove has hauled in four catches for 124 yards (62 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught seven passes for 122 yards (61 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Roc Taylor has a total of 90 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has been a dual threat for Navy this season. He has 204 passing yards (102 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44 ypg) on 26 carries.

Eli Heidenreich has racked up seven carries and totaled 78 yards with one touchdown.

Anton Hall has collected one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 45 (22.5 yards per game). He's been targeted one times.

Nathan Kent has caught two passes and compiled 45 receiving yards (22.5 per game).

Brandon Chatman's four receptions (on five targets) have netted him 42 yards (21 ypg).

