The Navy Midshipmen (1-1) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The point total is 47.5.

Memphis has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Navy ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (288.5), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 64th in the FBS with 335.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Memphis, Florida

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Memphis vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -14.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan passed for 3,571 yards (274.7 per game), completing 64.1% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In addition, Henigan ran for 289 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, Asa Martin scored seven touchdowns and picked up 435 yards (33.5 per game).

In the passing game, Martin scored one touchdown, with 36 catches for 312 yards.

Eddie Lewis had 42 receptions for 615 yards (47.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

On the ground, Jevyon Ducker scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 544 yards (41.8 per game).

Xavier Cullens posted three interceptions to go with 90 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.

Quindell Johnson registered 1.0 TFL, 66 tackles, and four interceptions in 13 games.

Jaylon Allen posted 5.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception in 13 games played a season ago.

Geoff Cantin-Arku registered 1.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 69 tackles in 13 games.

