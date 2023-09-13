Kyle Gibson will try to secure his 15th win of the year when his Baltimore Orioles (91-53) host the St. Louis Cardinals (64-81) on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles will give the ball to Gibson (14-8, 5.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (14-8, 5.12 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

The Cardinals are sending Rom (0-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 23-year-old has a 7.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .333 to his opponents.

Rom heads into the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (14-8) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 5.12 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .274.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

In 29 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.