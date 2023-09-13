Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 281 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (848 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (16-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 250 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season in this game.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 25 times this season entering this outing.

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez

