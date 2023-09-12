Paul Goldschmidt vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his 139 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45 games this year (32.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (60 of 139), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.277
|AVG
|.269
|.385
|OBP
|.343
|.462
|SLG
|.434
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|65/31
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Means gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went four innings.
- In his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
