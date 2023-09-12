Cardinals vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) visit the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Orioles will look to John Means against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-11).
Cardinals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Probable Pitchers: Means - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-11, 8.19 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-11 with an 8.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has an 8.19 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .356 to his opponents.
- Wainwright is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Wainwright will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per outing).
- He allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Means
- Means gets the nod for the Orioles and will make his first start of the season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Wednesday, April 13 last season, when he pitched four innings in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season, he posted a 3.38 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.
