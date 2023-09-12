The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals play on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Gunnar Henderson and Willson Contreras have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 196 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 660 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-11) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Colin Rea

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.