Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) will play the Atlanta Braves (94-50) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 192 strikeouts, Zack Wheeler will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Phillies are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-125). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.44 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 130 times and won 86, or 66.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Braves have a 79-38 record (winning 67.5% of their games).

Atlanta has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Phillies have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 13-13 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Max Fried - - - -

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.