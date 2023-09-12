Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (94-50) against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Zack Wheeler (11-6) will take the ball for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 86 out of the 130 games, or 66.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 79-38 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 841 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).

Braves Schedule