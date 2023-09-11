If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Franklin Classical School at Tennessee Heat

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 11

6:30 PM CT on September 11 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Nashville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelbyville Central High School at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Shelbyville, TN

Shelbyville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

RePublic High School at Friendship Christian School