The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .763 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 69 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (12.0%).

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .260 AVG .252 .345 OBP .354 .445 SLG .471 21 XBH 24 8 HR 11 26 RBI 38 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings