Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .242 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.5% of his games this season, O'Neill has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.245 AVG .239
.336 OBP .312
.473 SLG .381
13 XBH 10
6 HR 3
10 RBI 11
31/15 K/BB 32/12
2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Kremer (12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.