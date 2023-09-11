Tommy Edman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .249 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Edman has recorded a hit in 69 of 117 games this year (59.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (27 of 117), with two or more RBI nine times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year (46 of 117), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Orioles
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.232
|.320
|OBP
|.302
|.396
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|41/18
|15
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
