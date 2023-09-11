On Monday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .236 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has had a hit in 67 of 116 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this season (39 of 116), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .274 AVG .203 .361 OBP .293 .537 SLG .429 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 78/26 4 SB 4

