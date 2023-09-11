Nolan Gorman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .236 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has had a hit in 67 of 116 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this season (39 of 116), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.274
|AVG
|.203
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.537
|SLG
|.429
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|78/26
|4
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.
