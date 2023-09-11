If you reside in Greene County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Cumberland Gap High School at North Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    North Greene High School at Hancock County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sneedville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Union County High School at South Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

