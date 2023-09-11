If you reside in Greene County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Cumberland Gap High School at North Greene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 11

7:30 PM ET on September 11 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Greene High School at Hancock County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sneedville, TN

Sneedville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at South Greene High School