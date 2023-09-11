Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Greene County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Cumberland Gap High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Greene High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at South Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
