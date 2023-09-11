How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 196 home runs.
- St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (6-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Hudson has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|W 11-6
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|W 9-4
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
