The Buffalo Bills (0-0) visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 in matchup between AFC East foes at MetLife Stadium. New York is listed as a 2.5-point underdog. A point total of 45.5 has been set for this game.

Before the Bills play the Jets, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The Jets' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Bills.

Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Bills vs. Jets Betting Insights

Buffalo beat the spread seven times in 16 games last year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Bills went 7-10 against the spread last season.

In 16 Buffalo games last year, six went over the total.

Against the spread, New York was 8-9-0 last season.

The Jets had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.

In 17 New York games last season, five of them went over the total.

Bills Player Props

Jets Player Props

