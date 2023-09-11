The Buffalo Bills (0-0) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Jets Insights (2022)

The Bills scored 28.4 points per game last season, 9.8 more than the Jets gave up per contest (18.6).

New York averaged 17.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 17.9 Buffalo gave up.

The Bills collected 397.6 yards per game last year, 86.5 more yards than the 311.1 the Jets allowed per contest.

New York collected just 0.9 fewer yards per game (318.2) than Buffalo allowed (319.1) per contest last season.

Last year the Bills ran for 17.9 more yards per game (139.5) than the Jets allowed per outing (121.6).

New York rushed for 99.2 yards per game last season, just 5.4 fewer yards than the 104.6 Buffalo allowed per contest.

Last season the Bills turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Jets' takeaways (16).

New York had 23 giveaways last season, while Buffalo had 27 takeaways.

Bills Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Bills scored fewer points (25.1 per game) than they did overall (28.4). But they also conceded fewer in road games (17.4) than overall (17.9).

On the road, the Bills accumulated fewer yards (397.3 per game) than they did overall (397.6). But they also conceded fewer on the road (278.1) than overall (319.1).

Buffalo picked up fewer passing yards on the road last season (251 per game) than it did overall (258.1), but it also gave up fewer on the road (186.5 per game) than overall (214.6).

The Bills accumulated 146.3 rushing yards per game in road games (6.8 more than overall), and allowed 91.6 on the road (13 fewer than overall).

The Bills converted 57.4% of third downs away from home in 2022 (7.1% more than overall), and conceded on 36.1% of third downs away from home (1.4% less than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS

Jets Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Jets averaged more points (18.6 per game) than overall (17.4). But they also conceded more (19.5 per game) than overall (18.6).

The Jets picked up more yards at home (344.6 per game) than they did overall (318.2), but they also gave up more (315 per game) than overall (311.1).

At home New York picked up more passing yards (245.5 per game) than overall (219). But it also gave up more passing yards (201.1 per game) than overall (189.4).

The Jets accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (99.1 per game) than they did overall (99.2), but they also allowed fewer at home (113.9 per game) than overall (121.6).

At home the Jets converted more third downs (36.7%) than overall (34.6%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (40.4%) than overall (38.1%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas - CBS 9/24/2023 New England - CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC

