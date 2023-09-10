Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .251.
- In 59.5% of his 116 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Edman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (39.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.264
|AVG
|.237
|.320
|OBP
|.307
|.396
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/18
|15
|SB
|9
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Greene (3-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.