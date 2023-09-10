The September 10 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) will feature a showdown between QBs Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill at Caesars Superdome. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Titans vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Ryan Tannehill vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats Derek Carr 12 Games Played 15 65.2% Completion % 60.8% 2,536 (211.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,522 (234.8) 13 Touchdowns 24 6 Interceptions 14 98 (8.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 102 (6.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Saints Defensive Stats

Last season, the Saints had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by allowing 20.3 points per game. They ranked sixth in the NFL with 314.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, New Orleans ranked second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,134 (184.4 per game) and second in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.8).

Against the run, the Saints struggled last season, with 2,218 rushing yards allowed (24th in NFL). They ranked 14th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New Orleans ranked sixth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 24th (41.6%).

Titans Defensive Stats

Last season, the Titans ceded 359 points, ranking 14th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked 23rd in the NFL with 5,978 total yards allowed (351.6 per contest).

When it came to stopping the pass, Tennessee's defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 32nd in the league with 274.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 25th in the NFL with 7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Titans ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game. They ranked third in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

Defensively, Tennessee ranked third in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.2%. It was 15th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.1%.

