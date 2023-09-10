Michael Harris II -- batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 81 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has driven home a run in 31 games this year (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 38.1% of his games this season (45 of 118), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .304 AVG .279 .341 OBP .325 .495 SLG .432 21 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

