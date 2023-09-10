Two of last year's best offensive performers will be featured when wideout CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys visit quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

See player props for the Cowboys' and Giants' best players in this contest.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +480

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jalen Brooks - - - Brandin Cooks - - 44.5 (0) Rico Dowdle - - - Jake Ferguson - - 23.5 (0) Michael Gallup - - 32.5 (0) Peyton Hendershot - - - CeeDee Lamb - - 74.5 (0) Hunter Luepke - - - Tony Pollard - 71.5 (0) 18.5 (0) Dak Prescott 236.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Luke Schoonmaker - - - Jalen Tolbert - - - KaVonte Turpin - - - Deuce Vaughn - - -

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 65.5 (0) 20.5 (0) Sterling Shepard - - - Darren Waller - - 49.5 (0) Matt Breida - - - Parris Campbell - - - Daniel Jones 207.5 (0) 32.5 (0) - Darius Slayton - - - Lawrence Cager - - - Isaiah Hodgins - - - Wan'Dale Robinson - - - Daniel Bellinger - - - Gary Brightwell - - - Jalin Hyatt - - -

