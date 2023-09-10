The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Allan Winans and Luis Ortiz, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 273 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (821 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.

The 28-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto

