The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will have Xiyu Lin as part of the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1100 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished below par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Lin has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Lin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Lin hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -9 274 0 18 7 8 $1.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lin played this event was in 2022, and she finished second.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Lin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,561 yards, 46 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She averaged 3.68 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to place her in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Lin was better than 70% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Lin shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lin carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Lin's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

At that most recent tournament, Lin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Lin ended the Portland Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Lin recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lin Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.