The No. 10 Washington Huskies (1-0) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 34.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

Washington vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Washington vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Washington has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Tulsa has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Washington & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325 Tulsa To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

