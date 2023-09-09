The No. 10 Washington Huskies (1-0) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 34.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Tulsa matchup.

Washington vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Washington vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-34.5) 64.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Washington (-34) 64 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Washington (-34.5) 64.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Washington (-34.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Washington vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

  • Washington has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
  • Tulsa has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Washington & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Washington
To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325
Tulsa
To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.