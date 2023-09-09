Washington vs. Tulsa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 10 Washington Huskies (1-0) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 34.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
Washington vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Washington vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-34.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Washington (-34)
|64
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Washington (-34.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Washington (-34.5)
|-
|-
|-
Washington vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Washington has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
- Tulsa has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
Washington & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the Pac-12
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
|Tulsa
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
