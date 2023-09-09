The No. 8 Washington Huskies (1-0) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Washington has the 93rd-ranked defense this season (402 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 568 yards per game. Tulsa's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 517 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 252 total yards per game, which ranks 35th.

See below as we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Washington vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Washington Tulsa 568 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517 (34th) 402 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (33rd) 78 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (17th) 490 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 450 yards (450 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 72.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.

Will Nixon has 48 rushing yards on six carries.

Jalen McMillan has 95 yards receiving (95 per game) on eight catches with two touchdowns, while also piling up 19 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 132 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in three receptions totaling 101 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has compiled 233 yards on 92.9% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Jordan Ford has rushed 19 times for 110 yards, with one touchdown.

Anthony Watkins has totaled 69 yards on nine carries.

Marquis Shoulders has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (132 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has two touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put up a 61-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Luke McGary's two targets have resulted in two catches for 27 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Tulsa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.