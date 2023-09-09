In the matchup between the Washington Huskies and Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, September 9 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Washington vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (+33.5) Toss Up (65.5) Washington 44, Tulsa 21

Week 2 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 99.0% chance to win.

The Huskies have won once against the spread this season.

The Huskies have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 65.5 points, 7.0 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Hurricane based on the moneyline is 4.8%.

The Golden Hurricane have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the Tulsa this season is 13.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 56.0 19.0 56.0 19.0 -- -- Tulsa 42.0 7.0 42.0 7.0 -- --

