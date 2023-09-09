Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Washington vs. Tulsa Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 8 Washington Huskies (1-0) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) will face each other at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Washington vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Washington vs. Tulsa?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington 44, Tulsa 21
- Washington has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Huskies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.
- Tulsa has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Golden Hurricane have played as an underdog of +2000 or more once this season and won that game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 99.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulsa (+33.5)
- Washington has covered the spread once this year.
- Tulsa has not covered the spread yet this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Washington vs. Tulsa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (65.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 98 points per game, 32.5 points more than the over/under of 65.5 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Washington
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|36
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Tulsa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47
|47
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.