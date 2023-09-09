The No. 8 Washington Huskies (1-0) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) will face each other at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington vs. Tulsa?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Washington 44, Tulsa 21
  • Washington has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Huskies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.
  • Tulsa has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Golden Hurricane have played as an underdog of +2000 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tulsa (+33.5)
  • Washington has covered the spread once this year.
  • Tulsa has not covered the spread yet this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (65.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 98 points per game, 32.5 points more than the over/under of 65.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5
Implied Total AVG 36 36
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tulsa

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5
Implied Total AVG 47 47
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

