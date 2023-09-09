It'll be the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) in college football play at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Purdue?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30
  • Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Purdue has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.
  • The Hokies have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
  • Virginia Tech has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Purdue is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (48.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 22.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5
Implied Total AVG 33 33
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.5 46.5
Implied Total AVG 26 26
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

