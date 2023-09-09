Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game – Saturday, September 9
It'll be the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) in college football play at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Purdue?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30
- Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Purdue has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.
- The Hokies have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Virginia Tech (-2.5)
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread every time thus far this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Purdue is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (48.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 22.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Virginia Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.5
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|46.5
|Implied Total AVG
|26
|26
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
