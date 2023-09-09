The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.