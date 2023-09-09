Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|57.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|57.5
|-455
|+350
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-11.5)
|57.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|-
|-357
|+280
|Tipico
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|-
|-425
|+325
Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
