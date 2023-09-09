The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Truist Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Wake Forest is averaging 37 points per game on offense (50th in the FBS), and ranks 53rd on the other side of the ball with 17 points allowed per game. With 41 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Vanderbilt ranks 38th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 68th, surrendering 20.5 points per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Wake Forest 379 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427 (65th) 334.5 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (32nd) 127 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98 (103rd) 252 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (24th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (27th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 452 yards (226 yards per game) while completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Patrick Smith has piled up 80 yards (on 17 carries) with one touchdown.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 142 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Will Sheppard has caught 12 passes and compiled 130 receiving yards (65 per game) with four touchdowns.

London Humphreys has racked up 55 reciving yards (27.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 329 yards (329 ypg) on 19-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has 70 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Justice Ellison has carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards (27 per game).

Jahmal Banks' leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Cameron Hite has put up a 91-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Wesley Grimes' three catches have turned into 76 yards and one touchdown.

