The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0). An over/under of 57.5 is set for the contest.

Wake Forest ranks 56th in total offense (427 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (251 yards allowed per game) this season. With 379 total yards per game on offense, Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 69th, allowing 334.5 total yards per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -10 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -400 +310

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Commodores covered the spread three times last season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Last season, six Vanderbilt games hit the over.

Last season, Vanderbilt won three out of the 10 games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, Vanderbilt won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Re'Mahn Davis ran for 1,042 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Davis was a factor in the passing game too, catching 29 balls on 39 targets for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Michael Wright aired it out for 974 yards (81.2 yards per game) to go along with 12 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.4%.

As a runner, Wright scrambled for 517 yards (7.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 12 games last year, Will Sheppard turned 123 targets into 60 receptions, 776 yards and nine touchdowns.

AJ Swann aired it out for 1,274 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 58.1% completion percentage in 12 games last season.

Anfernee Orji hit the gridiron for 12 games, registering one sack to go with four TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception.

On defense, Jaylen Mahoney registered one sack to go with six TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception.

In 12 games, CJ Taylor recorded 32 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception.

The contributions of De'Rickey Wright, who was on the field for 12 games, included one TFL, 27 tackles, and three interceptions.

