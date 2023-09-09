The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) go on the road to meet the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Utah Tech sports the 59th-ranked offense this season (309 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst with 638 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Montana ranks 27th in the FCS (35 points per game), and it is 37th defensively (20 points allowed per game).

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Utah Tech vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Utah Tech vs. Montana Key Statistics

Utah Tech Montana 309 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (31st) 638 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (42nd) 49 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (16th) 260 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Boone Abbott leads Utah Tech with 143 yards (143 ypg) on 11-of-19 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 3 rushing yards on two carries.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Walker Jr., has carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards (52 per game).

Beau Sparks has hauled in six receptions for 82 yards (82 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Rickie Johnson has caught nine passes for 79 yards (79 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaivian Lofton's two grabs have yielded 68 yards.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has compiled 180 yards (180 per game) while completing 60% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 19 times for 119 yards (119 per game) with one touchdown.

Clifton McDowell has run for 80 yards across 11 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Junior Bergen's 72 receiving yards (72 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four receptions on eight targets with one touchdown.

Keelan White has collected 51 receiving yards (51 yards per game) on four receptions.

Aaron Fontes' four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 45 yards (45 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah Tech or Montana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.