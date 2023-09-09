Based on our computer model, the Montana Grizzlies will defeat the Utah Tech Trailblazers when the two teams play at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 9:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Utah Tech vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-25.6) 69.0 Montana 47, Utah Tech 22

Week 2 Predictions

Trailblazers vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah Tech 20.0 63.0 -- -- 20.0 63.0 Montana 35.0 20.0 35.0 20.0 -- --

