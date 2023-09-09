Utah Tech vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Based on our computer model, the Montana Grizzlies will defeat the Utah Tech Trailblazers when the two teams play at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 9:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Utah Tech vs. Montana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana (-25.6)
|69.0
|Montana 47, Utah Tech 22
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 2 Predictions
- UCF vs Boise State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Utah vs Baylor
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Illinois vs Kansas
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Texas vs Alabama
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- UCLA vs San Diego State
- Wisconsin vs Washington State
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trailblazers vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Utah Tech
|20.0
|63.0
|--
|--
|20.0
|63.0
|Montana
|35.0
|20.0
|35.0
|20.0
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.