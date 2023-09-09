The Towson Tigers (0-1) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Towson has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 6 points per contest. The defense ranks 80th in the FCS (38 points allowed per game). With 361 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Monmouth ranks 45th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 100th, giving up 493 total yards per game.

Towson vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Towson, Maryland Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Towson vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Towson Monmouth 276 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (52nd) 449 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (89th) 148 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112 (70th) 128 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has thrown for 128 yards, completing 51.6% of his passes this season. He's also run for 41 yards (41 ypg) on 10 carries.

Devin Matthews has racked up 48 yards on 12 carries.

Da'kendall James' 49 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has totaled four receptions.

Isaiah Perkins has hauled in three receptions totaling 30 yards so far this campaign.

Lukkas Londono has hauled in two catches for 22 yards, an average of 22 yards per game.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has put up 249 passing yards, or 249 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 11 rushing yards per game.

Jaden Shirden has rushed for 66 yards on 24 carries so far this year.

Jamir Barnes has piled up four carries and totaled 18 yards.

Dymere Miller has registered 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 78 (78 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.

TJ Speight has put together a 72-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on six targets.

Assanti Kearney has racked up 36 reciving yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

