When the Towson Tigers square off against the Monmouth Hawks at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Towson vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Towson (-4.5) 58.8 Towson 32, Monmouth 27

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Towson 6.0 38.0 -- -- 6.0 38.0 Monmouth 20.0 42.0 -- -- 20.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.