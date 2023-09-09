Towson vs. Monmouth Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
When the Towson Tigers square off against the Monmouth Hawks at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Towson vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Towson (-4.5)
|58.8
|Towson 32, Monmouth 27
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 2 Predictions
- Illinois vs Kansas
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Utah vs Baylor
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Nebraska vs Colorado
Towson Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Towson
|6.0
|38.0
|--
|--
|6.0
|38.0
|Monmouth
|20.0
|42.0
|--
|--
|20.0
|42.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.