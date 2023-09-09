The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .246 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 68 of 115 games this year (59.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (20.9%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 115), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (7.8%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .264 AVG .226 .320 OBP .299 .396 SLG .432 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 38/18 15 SB 9

Reds Pitching Rankings