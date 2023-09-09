The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Austin Peay Governors (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

On offense, Tennessee has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by putting up 49 points per game. The Volunteers rank 33rd on defense (13 points allowed per game). With 253 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Austin Peay ranks 85th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 432 total yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Tennessee Austin Peay 499 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253 (87th) 201 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (65th) 287 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 39 (114th) 212 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (45th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has recorded 201 yards (201 ypg) on 21-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (33 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 12 times for 115 yards (115 per game).

Jabari Small has carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards (67 per game).

Ramel Keyton's leads his squad with 66 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three receptions (out of five targets).

Squirrel White has put up a 45-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on seven targets.

Bru McCoy has been the target of five passes and compiled two grabs for 21 yards, an average of 21 yards per contest.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello leads Austin Peay with 214 yards on 20-of-34 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, CJ Evans Jr., has carried the ball eight times for 30 yards (30 per game) with one touchdown.

Jevon Jackson has run for 26 yards across seven carries.

Kam Thomas paces his squad with 72 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Kenny Odom has put up a 66-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Trey Goodman's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 26 yards (26 ypg).

