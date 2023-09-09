The New Mexico Lobos (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at University Stadium (NM).

New Mexico has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 222.0 yards per game. The defense is ranked 97th in the FBS (411.0 yards allowed per game). Tennessee Tech is putting up 10.0 points per game on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 45.0 points per contest (97th-ranked) on defense.

Tennessee Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech New Mexico 291.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.0 (123rd) 384.0 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.0 (86th) 79.0 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.0 (109th) 212.0 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (118th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has thrown for 204 yards (204.0 ypg) while completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jayvian Allen, has carried the ball six times for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

Marcus Knight has racked up 19 yards on nine carries.

Brad Clark has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73.0 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Justin Pegues has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 39 yards (39.0 yards per game) this year.

Ezra Widelock has racked up 33 reciving yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has 115 passing yards for New Mexico, completing 62.5% of his passes and one interception this season.

Jacory Merritt has 50 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Dorian Lewis has been handed the ball five times this year and racked up 19 yards (19.0 per game).

Jeremiah Hixon's team-leading 42 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of six targets).

D.J. Washington has put up a 42-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on seven targets.

Deuce Jones has a total of 16 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

