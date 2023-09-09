The San Jose State Spartans (0-2) take on an FCS opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium.

San Jose State sports the 92nd-ranked scoring offense this season (22.5 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 49.0 points allowed per game. Cal Poly's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 10.0 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 27.0 points per game, which ranks 43rd.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on NBCS-BA.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

San Jose State Cal Poly 337.5 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.0 (26th) 487.0 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.0 (24th) 127.0 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.0 (81st) 210.5 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.0 (3rd) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 341 yards, completing 55.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns this season. He's also run for 78 yards (39.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

The team's top rusher, Quali Conley, has carried the ball 17 times for 142 yards (71.0 per game). He's also caught four passes for 35 yards.

Nick Nash has hauled in 13 receptions for 120 yards (60.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Charles Ross has hauled in seven receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

Sam Olson has compiled seven grabs for 64 yards, an average of 32.0 yards per game.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has thrown for 364 yards (364.0 ypg) while completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Troy Fletcher is his team's leading rusher with eight carries for 52 yards, or 52.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Mark Biggins has rushed for 40 yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's 129 receiving yards (129.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has seven catches on zero targets with one touchdown.

Carlton Brown III has caught two passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (98.0 per game).

Evan Burkhart has racked up 39 reciving yards (39.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Jose State or Cal Poly gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.