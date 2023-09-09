The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) meet the Temple Owls (1-0) at SHI Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Rutgers ranks 108th in total offense this season (285.0 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 285.0 yards allowed per game. With 24.0 points per game on offense, Temple ranks 79th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 71st, allowing 21.0 points per contest.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Rutgers vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Rutgers vs. Temple Key Statistics

Rutgers Temple 285.0 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.0 (92nd) 201.0 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.0 (41st) 122.0 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61.0 (118th) 163.0 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.0 (37th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has 163 pass yards for Rutgers, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 33 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kyle Monangai has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 49 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on one catch for 20 yards (20.0 per game).

This season, Ja'shon Benjamin has carried the ball 20 times for 46 yards (46.0 per game).

Isaiah Washington has hauled in four receptions for 36 yards (36.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chris Long has hauled in two passes while averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Johnny Langan has racked up four grabs for 27 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per game.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has thrown for 292 yards on 57.1% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 35 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Edward Saydee has taken eight carries and totaled 18 yards while also gaining 37 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Dante Wright has racked up 71 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season.

Amad Anderson Jr. has four receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 65 yards (65.0 yards per game) this year.

David Martin-Robinson has racked up 51 reciving yards (51.0 ypg) this season.

