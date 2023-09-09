Our projection model predicts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will beat the Temple Owls on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at SHI Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Rutgers vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Temple (+8.5) Under (44) Rutgers 21, Temple 18

Week 2 Predictions

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 77.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Scarlet Knights haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

The over/under for this game is 44 points, 5.0 more than the average point total for Rutgers games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

The Owls' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

The average over/under in Temple games this season is 11.5 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Scarlet Knights vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 24.0 7.0 24.0 7.0 -- -- Temple 24.0 21.0 24.0 21.0 -- --

