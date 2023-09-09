The Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) play at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Robert Morris ranks 13th-worst in total offense (156 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 91st with 469 yards allowed per contest. In terms of points scored Saint Francis (PA) ranks 65th in the FCS (17 points per game), and it is 69th on the other side of the ball (35 points allowed per game).

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Robert Morris Saint Francis (PA) 156 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (76th) 469 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509 (92nd) 43 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 51 (109th) 113 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (35th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has recorded 99 yards (99 ypg) on 14-of-18 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Kimon O'Sullivan has racked up 39 yards on nine carries.

Cyrus Bonsu has been handed the ball four times this year and racked up 14 yards (14 per game).

Noah Robinson has hauled in three receptions for 36 yards (36 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chaese Jackson has hauled in three receptions totaling 23 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Connor Becker has compiled two receptions for 14 yards, an average of 14 yards per game.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has racked up 230 yards on 58.3% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

Quasean Holmes is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 40 yards, or 40 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jordan Jackson has taken five carries and totaled 16 yards.

Dawson Snyder has totaled two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 87 (87 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has one touchdown.

Casey McKinney has collected 72 receiving yards (72 yards per game) on four receptions.

Mekhi Workman's four catches (on six targets) have netted him 62 yards (62 ypg).

