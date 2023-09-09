In the contest between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Red Flash to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Saint Francis (PA) (-33.2) 50.9 Saint Francis (PA) 42, Robert Morris 9

Week 2 Predictions

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

The Red Flash's one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Colonials vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Robert Morris 7.0 42.0 -- -- 7.0 42.0 Saint Francis (PA) 17.0 35.0 -- -- 17.0 35.0

