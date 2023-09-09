Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Red Flash to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Saint Francis (PA) (-33.2)
|50.9
|Saint Francis (PA) 42, Robert Morris 9
Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)
- The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).
- The Red Flash's one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.
Colonials vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Robert Morris
|7.0
|42.0
|--
|--
|7.0
|42.0
|Saint Francis (PA)
|17.0
|35.0
|--
|--
|17.0
|35.0
