The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is totaling 38 points per game on offense this year (42nd in the FBS), and is allowing 15 points per game (50th) on defense. Delaware's defense ranks 26th in the FCS with 13 points allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by generating 37 points per game.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Peacock.

Penn State vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Penn State Delaware 478 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 559 (11th) 308 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (47th) 146 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (50th) 332 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 325 pass yards for Penn State, completing 72.4% of his passes and recording three touchdowns this season.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 70 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kaytron Allen has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 51 yards (51.0 per game).

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 123 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered four catches and two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has hauled in seven receptions totaling 72 yards so far this campaign.

Malik McClain has a total of 58 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has thrown for 346 yards on 63.2% passing while recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Yarns, has carried the ball 11 times for 107 yards (107.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has collected 39 yards (on five attempts) with one touchdown, while also catching three passes for 42 yards.

Chandler Harvin has hauled in 100 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Kym Wimberly has put together an 81-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Braden Brose's four targets have resulted in four receptions for 75 yards.

