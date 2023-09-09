The Missouri Tigers (1-0) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) in college football action at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18

Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18 The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.

Middle Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+21)



Middle Tennessee (+21) Middle Tennessee is winless versus the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 21 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Together, the two teams combine for 42 points per game, 5.5 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 46 46 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.